Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.75.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.