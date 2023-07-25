The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after buying an additional 151,393 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.69.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $306.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Recommended Stories

