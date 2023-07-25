Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,244,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,984,000 after purchasing an additional 139,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 77,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $353,119,000,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

