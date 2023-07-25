Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,204 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after acquiring an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after buying an additional 346,440 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,543 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,951 in the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

DKNG opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

