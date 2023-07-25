Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $533.22 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.23.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

