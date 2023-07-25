Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,472 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

