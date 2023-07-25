Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.