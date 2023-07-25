Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

