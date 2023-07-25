Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $154.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.24. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

