Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 129,732 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1,805.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,732 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Aramark worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,613,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $95,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $68,004,000.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. Aramark has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

