Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 124,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.