Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Position Lifted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 166.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.