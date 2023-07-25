Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Ceragon Networks has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

Featured Stories

