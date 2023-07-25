Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Ceragon Networks has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter.
Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.
