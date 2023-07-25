Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 219,337 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance
Shares of ADM opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
Featured Articles
