Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 463 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.71.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $578.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $549.72 and a 200 day moving average of $482.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.92, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

