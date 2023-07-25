Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,838 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,804,000 after buying an additional 113,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

MNST stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

