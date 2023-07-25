Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 94,205 Shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,205 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 136.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the period.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICOW opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.3704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

