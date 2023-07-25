Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

