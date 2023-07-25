1,410 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock worth $22,931,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.19.

ANET stock opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

