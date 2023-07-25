Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,903.0% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 143,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 81,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.5 %

BABA stock opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

