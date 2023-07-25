Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $10.44 Million Investment in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 467,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Cross Country Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,025,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 259,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

