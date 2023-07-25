Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.01.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 198.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

