Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,547 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,033,467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
HP Price Performance
HP stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HP Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.
HP Company Profile
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HP
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Will Cloudflare Go Back Into Rally Mode After Q2 Earnings Report?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Is AT&T Stock a Golden Opportunity or ‘Lead’ Weight?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Will Q2 Earnings Propel Payment Processor Shift4?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.