Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,547 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,033,467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Price Performance

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

