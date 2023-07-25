D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 606.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,575 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

