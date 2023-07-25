Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

