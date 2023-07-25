Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,825 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,244,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,599,000 after acquiring an additional 154,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 766,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,524,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,635,000 after acquiring an additional 270,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after acquiring an additional 309,513 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

