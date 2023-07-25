Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 38,201 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1,112.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $258.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.63.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

