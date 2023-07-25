Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,458 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,006,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,246. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

