Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,788,000 after buying an additional 73,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,860,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $276,426,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after buying an additional 138,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $232.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $235.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $197.30 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

