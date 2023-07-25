Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,507 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

