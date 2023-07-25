Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.54 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.2 %

TTWO stock opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day moving average is $124.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

