Lincoln National Corp Buys 205 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $338.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

