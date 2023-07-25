Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141,458 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.28% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $1,766,246 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

