Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GPI opened at $254.09 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $271.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

