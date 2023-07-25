Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

