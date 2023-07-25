Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,353,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,490,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 182,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $167.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $172.02.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

