Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,891 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,030,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.