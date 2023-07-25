Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

