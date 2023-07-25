Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,659 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,532 shares of company stock valued at $16,062,965 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap-on Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

NYSE:SNA opened at $274.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.92. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.