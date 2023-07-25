Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $15,200,230,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.4 %

MRO opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

