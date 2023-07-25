Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $380.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.54. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

