Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

