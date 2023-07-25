Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

