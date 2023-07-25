Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,006,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $50,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,808,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,741,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after acquiring an additional 664,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ST stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

