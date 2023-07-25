Cleveland-Cliffs Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 48,937 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,799 call options.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 3.2 %

CLF stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

