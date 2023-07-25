Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble Stock Performance

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

