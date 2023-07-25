Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,521 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,521 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of Perion Network worth $50,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PERI. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

PERI stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

