Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,192,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $49,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.