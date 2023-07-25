Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $51.93 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $51,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $86.37 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.71.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.