Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,320 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $51,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.